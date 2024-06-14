Holiday Coast Bootscooters celebrate 30 years of line dancing



BUILDING up to the Holiday Coast Bootscooters’ 30th anniversary in July, the local line dance group is bursting to burst out two days of dancing at the big birthday bash.

The weekend celebrations on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 July at Coffs Harbour Showground Exhibition Hall are fully booked with 200 bootscooters.



A big draw is the appearance of line dance instructor and personality Stephen Paterson from Victoria.

Stephen is an Australian favourite and a world-known choreographer.

“It is a huge deal for me to get Stephen to come to Coffs Harbour,” said line dance instructor Deborah McWha, owner of the Coffs Harbour Holiday Coast Bootscooters.

“He is like the Keith Urban of line dance.”

“He’s proved to be a fast draw for the line dance community for sure.

“When I announced the 30th anniversary and posted the flyer on my Facebook page, within five hours the event had 170 people booking their interest in coming, and filled to capacity within a few weeks.”

Line dancers are coming from Queensland, Victoria and across New South Wales.

Deborah bought the Holiday Coast Bootscooters business in 2019 from line dance instructor Robyn Ward, who owned and ran the business in Coffs Harbour for 25 years.

She started line dancing ten years ago under Robyn’s tuition and loved it.

“In 2018 I started to assist Robyn with leading the classes and teaching the beginners new dances to learn,” she said.

Today Deborah has around 60 students, some of them coming to classes two to three times a week.

“My classes are at Urunga Literary Hall on Mondays, Boambee Hall on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and monthly socials on Sundays around the region,” she said.

By Andrea FERRARI

