Bloomin’ marvellous – Woolgoolga District Orchid Society’s Spring Orchid Show and Garden Expo

WITH amazing crowds over the two days, the Woolgoolga District Orchid Society’s Annual Spring Orchid Show and Garden Expo certainly got the thumbs up from both the organisers and visitors.

“It has been one of the best Orchid Shows seen along the coast,” stated Kathy Bruce from Maclean.



“It is something you would expect to see in a capital city.”

The combined show and expo was housed at the fabulous new Wiigulga Multipurpose Centre, just outside of Woolgoolga town.

“This stupendous venue gave us the opportunity to display the over 380 beautiful orchids to their best advantage,” Neville Anderson, President Woolgoolga District Orchid Society told News Of The Area.

The two-day Annual Spring Orchid Show and Garden Expo was roundly applauded by those many excited visitors who attended the event.

Positive remarks were made about accessing the venue saying “it’s just so easy to get to” and there is ample parking available.

The Society was delighted when Genny Clarke, along with son David Clarke, attended to present the Gordon Clarke Memorial Perpetual Trophy to the winner of the Best Specimen, Rhonda Smith.

Gordon Clarke was one of the founding fathers of the Woolgoolga District Orchid Society over 30 years ago.

Karen Mills, Woolgoolga’s BCU Bank Manager, presented the Grand Champion sashes to Brian Donaghy, representative of the winner Albert Irons who lives in Maclean and was unable to attend on Sunday.

She also presented to the Reserve Champion, Malcolm Ide.

“Thank you to all who entered their magnificent orchids for judging, they were an absolute delight,” said Neville.

Judy Jackson of the Woolgoolga and District Garden Club told NOTA, “The Woolgoolga Garden Club is delighted in the new home of the Orchid Society’s Spring Orchid Show and Garden Expo.

“The new Wiigulga Multipurpose Centre is a terrific venue to display the delights of growers and gardeners alike.”

By Andrea FERRARI