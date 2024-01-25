Blueberry farming causes more headaches for Nambucca Valley Council



FOR the fourth time in as many months, the general meeting of Nambucca Valley Council was overrun with residents and visitors concerned about commercial, industrial-style blueberry farming in the valley.

A noisy crowd attended last Thursday to hold Council to account and to request faster action on the issue and its subsequent land-use conflicts.



Despite there being no allowance for members of the public to interject during Council meetings, the crowd frequently spoke over speakers and called out from the public gallery during the first half of the meeting.

Local celebrities Bryan Brown and Rachel Ward were also in attendance at the meeting, showing their support for those speaking up against Council inaction on the issue of blueberries.

Three people used the public forum to denounce the commercial blueberry industry, which they say is heavily reliant on pesticides, fertilisers and utilises large amounts of water daily.

Christopher Mulvihill, an organic farmer for the past 23 years in the Nambucca Valley, told of the stringent and regular audits he must undergo to maintain his certification as an organic farm.

“I have two audits every year and one random every four years,” he said.

“One of my tests is water and one is residue.

“If I fail these tests I will have my organic certification cancelled, ruining my business.

“I have worked hard to become one of 20 of the biggest organic suppliers to Queensland and New South Wales,” he told Council.

Mr Mulvihill detailed his concerns that should a blueberry farmer take up residence near his farm it would jeopardise his business and “finish him”, as the run-off from waterways and overspray could prevent him from passing his audits.

Another Valley resident, Melina Murphy, spoke of her concern that the influx of growers to the area will impact poorly on water quality.

“Excessive pesticides and herbicides used by conventional blueberry farms to control pests and weeds can result in these chemicals running off into waterways,” Ms Murphy told Council.

She went on to detail worries she has about waterways and bores running dry as has reportedly happened to other farmers who have had a blueberry farm commence operation near them.

The third speaker, Alan Manuel, asked the audience to consider Council inaction on the issue of blueberry farming in terms of the stated values of the Council.

He asked the question, “Why are we allowing more blueberry farms while we are still getting legal opinions about whether it’s legal to allow them?”, referring to Council’s outstanding actions from November 2024 when members called for legal advice to clarify if development applications are required prior to the erection of netting on blueberry farms in Rural Zones.

This advice has still not been received by the Council.

Once it is received, a report is to be prepared and presented to Council, but residents are angry that in the meantime more land is being sold for blueberry farms and more pasture is converted to black plastic and netting.

Community frustration with Council’s inaction on resolving the issue of commercial blueberry farming in the Valley shows no sign of calming down.

By Ned COWIE

