Boambee East senior calls for pathway safety improvements



A BOAMBEE EAST senior citizen is calling for measures to be taken to improve pedestrian safety on public walkways.

Margaret Bridgman, 81, said she was tipped off balance by uneven pavement hidden by long grass on a recent walk, landing heavily on her knees and hurting herself in an attempt to break the fall.



Although Margaret has had both knees and her right shoulder replaced, she describes herself as “fit and well”.

“The fall happened on New Year’s Eve as I was walking my dog at 7am in Sawtell,” Margaret told News Of The Area.

“It was near the public walkway from Eleventh Avenue through to Circular Avenue, a route I have taken for many years.

“I did not see the hole or depression in the ground and fell heavily on both knees and while trying to cushion the fall with my hands, I also jarred my right shoulder and ankle.”

Margaret has written to City Of Coffs Harbour (CoCH) detailing the fall and is awaiting a response.

CoCH told NOTA it is investigating and responding directly to the customer enquiry.

“While some may say ‘the silly old fool should have looked where she was going’, but those who know me know I am anything but, and my bone replacements are a result of too much sport combined with arthritis.

“Overall I am fit, active and healthy,” she said.

Margaret’s recent fall has prompted her to seek action on the state of the area’s pathways.

“It made me more aware of the tragic state of the footpaths and nature strips, particularly in the Sawtell area where a group of us walk our dogs each morning.

“Most of the houses attract a $1 million-plus price tag, so who knows what the rates are.”

Observing hazard warning paint on the pavements that’s wearing thin with age has led Margaret to wonder what Council’s time frame is for the repair of pathways identified as damaged.

“Walking down the main street of Sawtell there are faded yellow paint strips everywhere, where hazards have obviously been identified.

“The state of footpaths and nature strips are a disgrace in many places.”

Margaret believes while City of Coffs Harbour must “bear the brunt” of repair and maintenance costs, tenants and homeowners must play their part too.

“We are the ones who mow the grass and see potential hazards on a daily basis,” she said.

“I know in my own case I am forever filling in where the postman leaves ruts on the nature strip or where I have driven on the grassed area, particularly during wet weather.

“Exposed tree roots in areas where there are no concrete footpaths also apply.”

By Andrea FERRARI