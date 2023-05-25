Bonville-Boambee VIEW Club calls on community to support The Smith Family’s Winter Appeal

BONVILLE-Boambee VIEW Club is urging the local community to give generously to The Smith Family’s Winter Appeal this year, to support thousands of children and young people with their education.

The education charity is aiming to raise $6.2 million nationally to give over 14,000 children across Australia access to its proven learning and mentoring programs.



It comes as a survey released by the charity found Australians believe the cost-of-living crisis is having a greater impact on education than the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey also found that more people believe child poverty has worsened because of the crisis.

CEO of The Smith Family, Doug Taylor, said while inflation is affecting all Australians, the most vulnerable members of our community are faring the worst.

“It’s been a particularly challenging time for the students and families we support, with the cost-of-living crisis affecting the price of housing, food and power,” he said.

“Families are having to make impossible decisions about where they spend their limited funds.

“This could mean paying for school essentials like digital devices or paying for a meal on the table.”

“By donating to the Winter Appeal, Australians can help young people most in need by giving them access to extra learning tools, so they can get the most out of their education and create better futures for themselves.”

VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) is a national women’s organisation and support network, bringing together women to enjoy social activities, develop skills, and make connections, all while supporting Australian children experiencing disadvantage.

VIEW is also the largest community sponsor of students on The Smith Family’s Learning for Life program, with the Bonville-Boambee Club supporting nine students through its fundraising activities, such as Christmas gift wrapping at Toormina Gardens.

As The Smith Family’s largest community sponsor of Learning for Life students, VIEW supports the educational outcomes of more than 1,530 children and young people experiencing disadvantage.

Through this powerful, long-standing connection, VIEW is proud to enable better futures for young Australians.

For those who are interested in finding out more about VIEW or who would like to join, visit view.org.au or phone the Bonville-Boambee VIEW Club president, Lorraine, on 0400 378 309.

By Aiden BURGESS