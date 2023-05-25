Handy app launched for Woopi Connect on-demand bus service

WOOPI Connect, the on-demand bus service run by Forest Coach Lines, has announced its new and improved booking app, also called Woopi Connect, designed to be simple and efficient to use, therefore enhancing customers’ travel experience.

Owned by ComfortDelGro Corporation Australia (CDC), the Woopi Connect bus service does not operate to fixed routes or a timetable; instead it takes people within the service area where they need to go, when they need to go.



While not strictly a door-to-door service, it operates to and from virtual stops, with customers never having to walk more than 50m to the stops.

The app is central to its operation which covers Woolgoolga, Safety Beach, Mullaway, Arrawarra, Arrawarra Headland and Corindi Beach, providing them with access to personalised and cost-effective public transport.

The Woopi Connect app launched on 8 May 2023, offering a suite of helpful features and a user-friendly design.

ComfortDelGro Australia Corporation (CDC) Regional Australia Division, General Manager NSW and ACT Operations Andrew Fogg said the new app was part of its ongoing commitment to providing customers with convenient, hassle-free travel experiences.

“Our goal is to make it easier for our passengers to plan their trips, track their bus locations, and access real-time travel information from anywhere, at any time,” Mr Fogg said.

Woopi Connect comes with a range of features, including real-time vehicle tracking, on-demand and pre-scheduled ride bookings, secure payment integration and an intelligent algorithm to improve routing efficiency.

“We are confident that our passengers will appreciate the convenience and simplicity of the Woopi Connect app, and we look forward to their feedback as we continue to refine and improve our digital offerings,” Mr Fogg said.

Being an on-demand service, customers can book using the app or via the telephone hotline (02 6654 0581) to travel anywhere in the service area, any time between 7am and 7pm on weekdays and Saturday 7am to 5pm.

The updated booking app is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms at Google Play Store or the App Store; search for ‘Woopi Connect’ and install the latest version.

Existing customers will need to download the new app.

The Woopi Connect On Demand bus service, piloted since 2019, was made permanent from 1 July 2022 providing local communities from Woolgoolga to Corindi Beach with more transport options.

By Andrea FERRARI