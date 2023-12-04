Book celebrating century of Nambucca Railway history to be launched at centenary Event



TO commemorate the centenary of the Nambucca Railway Station, local historian Rachel Burns has written a book detailing the history of the iconic local landmark.

The book is the product of painstaking and meticulous research by Rachel and proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the Nambucca Headlands Museum.



Readers will learn the history of the Nambucca area, from the first European settlement, and discover how the opening of the station was a boon to the area’s development.

“The most important part of the book was taking down stories from people who lived at the station as families of fettlers and finding out just what an active small community it was,” Rachel Burns told News Of The Area.

“It was an honour to record their stories for posterity.”

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan was presented with a copy of the book and expressed his eagerness to read it.

“It’s a fantastic record of our region’s rail history and I can’t wait to read it in full,” said Mr Conaghan.

The launch of the book will be part of the station’s centenary celebrations taking place at the Nambucca Heads Railway Station on Sunday 3 December from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The book will be for sale on the day and afterwards at the Nambucca Headland Museum.

Sunday’s Nambucca Railway Station centenary event is free to attend and will feature historic displays, music, refreshments and activities for all ages.

By Mick BIRTLES