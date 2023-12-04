Grassy Head coffee growers awarded five medals in Golden Bean competition

FIVE medals have been awarded to Mid North Coast specialty coffee growers, Painted Blue Coffee, at the prestigious Golden Bean Australian and New Zealand competition.

Founders of Painted Blue Coffee at Grassy Head, Charelle Harkins and Dan Klingsporn, are justly proud of their success.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Golden Bean is the world’s largest coffee roasting competition and attracts the best of the best in the coffee roasting industry.

The competition and the awards were held at Serenity Resort, Diamond Beach on the Mid North Coast.

A four-day session of workshops, judging and networking from November 14-18 saw the Australasian contenders battle it out, with over 1100 coffees entered.

“The awards are so much more than a competition.

“We love attending as it’s a great opportunity to get feedback on our product, learn from the bigger and more experienced companies, slurp more than our fair share of coffee, pick up tips, industry trends, collaborate and meet new amigos,” Charelle told News Of The Area.

“The entries we chose to submit showcased a selection of our blends, organic single origins and our decaf coffee.

“Being awarded for our coffee is such a buzz; two silvers is very impressive, combine that with a Hawaiian theme for the awards night…what’s not to love?”

The five awards included two prestigious silver medals: one in espresso and one in milk-based coffee.

Two bronze medals were won in the milk-based category and the third bronze was in the decaf category.

“These awards demonstrate the dedication we have to our product and our passion to continually strive for the highest quality based on feedback and refinement.”

Also celebrating the roastery’s sixth birthday in November, the coffee enthusiasts shared their 2024 dream with NOTA.

“We hope to supply and support more local and regional businesses with our product, showcasing more of what our Mid North Coast has to offer; expand on the number of seedlings and coffee trees in establishment with private landowners in our area and continue to roast with precision and passion, providing exceptional specialty products, that remain affordable and accessible.”

By Andrea FERRARI