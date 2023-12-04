Nambucca Heads Public students celebrate Tournament of Minds success



NAMBUCCA Heads Public School (NHPS) students recently celebrated remarkable success by taking part in the annual Tournament of Minds (TOM), an international academic competition challenging students to solve authentic, open-ended tasks set in the disciplines of the arts, language literature, social sciences and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The team included Hamish Rhind, Detroit Scott, Josie Tate, Krissa Smith, Alora Johnson, Bailey Green and Ashley Mitcham, who are in Year 6 at NHPS, with two years of dedicated mentoring with teachers Lyell Patton and Melinda Davies.



Melinda was delighted to announce, “Following six weeks of dedication, commitment and teamwork under the guidance of their teachers, they earned first place honours at the regional competition held in Port Macquarie on th September 2023.”

The theme for the STEM challenge this year was set on an island where most of its rare bird life had been lost and the TOM team were commissioned to make a replacement exotic bird and provide a hypothesis as to why the bird had become endangered and how the replacement bird would help the island’s recovery.

Three weeks after winning the regional final, the students flew to Sydney to compete in the State finals, where, with only three hours to organise their major challenge solution and presentation, the judges visited their preparation space, adding a ‘spontaneous’ challenge.

“After yet another outstanding effort, NHPS was judged to be the top performing team and was awarded first in the state.

“They were screaming with excitement when the state final places were announced and the students learned they would be heading to the International final in Melbourne in October,” said NHPS Principal Kate Battiston.

With tight organisation and lots of family support, the excited students and their mentor teachers boarded the plane to Melbourne in early October for the experience of a lifetime, meeting students from all over Australia and New Zealand, where they traded team badges and shared many challenging adventures around Melbourne over four days, including a ‘race around the world’, a Melbourne city version.

The pride in their accomplishments were not diminished by coming second with Honours at the Melbourne finals.

Member for Oxley Michael Kemp MP recognised their success in parliament.

“Our bright students have demonstrated their collaborative entrepreneurship and excellence beyond their years.

“They are no doubt equipped to problem-solve any obstacle and become the leaders of our future,” he said.

NHPS sincerely thanks United Pacific Engineering, Nambucca Glass & Aluminium, Nambucca Plumbing, the Nambucca Heads RSL Club and the Nambucca Lions Club for their kind donations and financial support in helping these students get to Melbourne.

By Jen HETHERINGTON