Boomerang Bag sewers hit major milestone

WHEN you enter the Valla Beach Market, you receive a colourful, hand-sewn bag known as the Boomerang Bag.

Part of a world-wide movement to reduce plastic bags, these Boomerang Bags are made by an amazing group of volunteers at Riverside Gardens Lifestyle Village, Nambucca Heads.



The local volunteers, organised by Beverley Atkinson, sewed their 2000th bag last week.

Mrs Atkinson said getting together to sew was pleasurable and it was great the products could be used for a good cause.

“We all have a love of sewing and our Boomerang Bag group came about because we all had the desire to reduce the number of plastic bags in use,” she said.

“The Boomerang Bags are now a key feature of the Valla Beach Market.

“We meet together in the community village at Riverside Gardens and sew each Monday.

“It’s a great social outlet for us all, plus we get to make good use of all of the material we have stored up or been gifted over the years.”

The Boomerang Bag social sewers meet up most Mondays to enjoy each other’s company and sew.

If you would like to gift them fabric or help out sewing, head along on a Monday or leave fabric at Riverside Gardens café, Nambucca Heads.