Bowraville Golf Results

18-11-23

SATURDAY the third round of the Club Champions, a stoke event was held.

Congratulations go to G Gillon winner for the Gross and E Wise for the Nett.

F/9 J Gonsalves, B/9 D Franks, N/P 1st D Wren N/P 6th B Brabant L/Putt N Walker. Ball Comp 1. E McNally, 2. B Brabant, 3. N Lyon

Coming up – Next Week Single Stableford. 3/12 Kid’s Market & Bowls 9-2pm 9/12 4 BBB with Women and Men prizes sponsored by Talia Donovan & Andrew Blair. 10/12 Sunday Golf Christmas Twist 9 hole 2 Person Ambrose shotgun start @ 10 am . Prizes for best – dressed team and best- decorated buggy.

By Julee TOWNSEND