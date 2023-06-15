Bowraville Theatre Singers bring the essence of the ‘60s to the stage

PREPARE to be transported back to a time of musical revolution and cultural significance as the Bowraville Theatre Singers, in collaboration with the esteemed John Vallins, bring the essence of the 1960s to life on stage.

A few weeks ago News Of The Area reported that world renowned songwriter John Vallins had provided the inspiration for a new production by the Bowraville Theatre Singers.



Not only did Vallins wholeheartedly approve of the concept, but he also graciously agreed to narrate the performance.

The Singers’ Musical Director Lissa Argue told News Of The Area, “We are now putting the polish on this performance that will feature timeless songs from the Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, Hair, Elvis, and more.”

Vallins is best known for his composition of the ‘70s hit ‘Too Much, Too Little, Too Late,’ performed by Johnny Mathis and Deniece Williams.

The song soared to number one on the American Billboard Charts, solidifying Vallins as one of the few Australian songwriters to achieve such monumental chart success.

Tickets are now on sale for the two performances on Saturday 24 June and Sunday 2 July, both beginning at 2:00 pm.

Tickets are $20:00 and can be purchased online by going to www.bowravilletheatre.com.au and following the links.

The Bowraville Theatre advises that performances by the Bowraville Theatre Singers generally sell out and tickets will only be available at the door on the days of the performance if not sold out.

By Mick BIRTLES