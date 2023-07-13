BPW Coffs Coast Women Wisdom and Wine Series seminar on being free financially

FEELING free of debt and in control of your financial choices?

Nicole Martin believes there are many different ways to create money.

An accomplished financial literacy teacher, financial accountant and auditor with twenty five years’ experience in the industry, her passion for financial education is contagious and she loves to share her knowledge with people of all ages and genders.

She is speaking about this at the Business and Professional Women Coffs Coast ‘Women Wisdom and Wine’ series starting Tuesday 18 July at the Pier Hotel’s Cellar Bar in Coffs Harbour.

She told News of the Area “money is an abstract concept in that it is unlimited in its potential for growth and capacity and from many sources, your scope to earn money is not restricted to certain avenues, there are many different ways to create money out of thin air”.

She will lead the discussion about how wealth can be achieved and the benefits of financial strategy including making decisions about what form of investment is best for you.

“Since it is not something that is taught formally in schools, we rely on our upbringing and our circle of family and friends and that varies for everybody, so not everybody gets the same advantage to start on the right path,” said Nicole.

“Personal finance should be a stand-alone subject in schools rather than just integrated in science, maths and english.”

During the event, there will be time for social networking and table talk about money and our values and needs.

The registration fee of $10 is to cover costs and to raise funds towards BPW’s tertiary education scholarships.

By Mary KEILY