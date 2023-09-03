Brass bands to entertain at Harbourside Markets

BIG bands from far and wide will come together on Sunday 3 September at the Harbourside Markets for a gathering of big music performances.

“We are bringing back a tradition called Band Sunday,” Phillip Vial, Vice President, Coffs Harbour Regional Brass Band told News OF The Area.



“This is a day when brass bands from different cities come together to entertain.”

The participants are locally based bands playing music for their cities and towns as a community service.

“Our bands comprise a variety of brass instruments including cornets, trombones, horns, tubas and drums, etc.”

According to Phillip, brass bands are still very popular around the world from New Orleans street bands to English brass bands, USA college and marching bands, and military bands.

“Our bands perform for events such as ANZAC Day, special community events, market days and just street entertainment.”

On this upcoming Sunday, the Coffs Regional Brass Band, which started in the region in 1899, is going to include band members from Armidale, Macksville and Port Macquarie brass bands.

Coffs Harbour Pipes and Drums will also be performing on the day.

“We will be playing music of all types from modern to traditional.

“These include pop tunes such as Stray Cat Strut, Hit The Road Jack as well as old standards such as Pretty Woman and Mack The Knife, plus tunes from movies and, of course, some marches.”

Band performances start at 10am and finish at 2pm.

“Come and spend a day at our community markets, bring a chair and be entertained,” said Phillip.

By Andrea FERRARI