Buskers: No, you’re not seeing double

WHEN the Nelson Twins hit the stage at this year’s Buskers Unreal Comedy Gala at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club, you can forgive yourself for thinking you’re seeing double.

Identical twin brothers Justin and Chris Nelson are not only the spitting image of each other, but they also dress and speak exactly the same.



They first came to prominence on national television in 2012 but have since performed all over the world, including reaching the finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2019.

That said, they are still two humble ‘lunatics’ from the rural town of Walbundrie in NSW who work as school teachers during the day and turn their hand to comedy at night and on weekends.

They are one of the most unique stand-up comedy acts in the world and one of the most sought after acts in Australia with their cheeky humour, bushranger beards and cracking one-liners.

Constantly bickering on stage, they are never afraid to tackle a comment from the audience.

At the Buskers Unreal Comedy Gala, the Nelson Twins will perform with Lindsay Webb, two international Buskers and acts from Coffs Comedy.

The program will be different each night.

“When I saw these guys on TV, I knew we just had to have them way back in 2013 but it’s been nearly eight years so when Justin contacted me a few months ago, I jumped at the chance,” said Gala organiser John Logan this week.

“Yeah, we can’t believe he booked us again after last time, but we love Coffs and we’re looking forward to freaking out some shop assistants when we do our shopping,” Justin offered.

The Nelson Twins perform on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 October at Coffs Harbour Golf Club (18+).

Tickets are available through the festival website: coffsharbourbuskers.com.