Breast cancer lump checks, know what you’re feeling for

DRAGONS Abreast Coffs Coast is deepening our understanding of checking for a lump in the boob by bringing along a synthetic lump to feel as part of its educational stall offering at Jetty Foreshore’s Harbourside markets on Sunday 2 October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“What does a breast cancer lump actually feel like?” posed Fran Stephenson for Dragons Abreast Coffs Coast.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“It’s no surprise if you don’t know the answer,” she told News Of The Area.

“While most women have got the message to check their breasts regularly, are we really sure what to look for?”

Dragons Abreast Coffs Coast (DACC) is hoping to help change that.

DACC will have its bright pink marquee at the Harbourside Markets on Sunday 2 October and invites everyone to come along and find out what a breast cancer lump actually feels like.

“Cancer is a serious subject,” said Club Coordinator Judi Trollope.

“Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in Australian women.

“To aid our breast cancer awareness work, our Club has recently purchased a breast cancer detection training tool, which is a prosthetic breast with four different types of breast cancer lumps.

“It will be on the stand for women and men to feel and gain a better idea of what they should be looking for,” said Judi.

Visitors will meet Dragons Abreast Coffs Coast members on the stall, all of whom are breast cancer survivors and supporters.

“Our dragon boat paddling club’s aim is to help survivors return to a healthy, confident lifestyle after treatment by dragon boat paddling in the company of others who have shared the same cancer journey and who are understanding and supportive.

“There are many survivors within our community and we encourage them to contact us to find out more about the health benefits and fun of dragon boating.

“The great thing about dragon boating is that anyone can do it.

“We welcome all breast cancer survivors and their supporters no matter age, fitness level or gender.”

The motto of the Dragons Abreast Australia network says it all: connect, move, live.

“That’s what we do,” said Judi.

And attention men, remember you too can get breast cancer so don’t be put off by the subject, or the bright pink marquee.

“You are strongly encouraged to come along and ‘feel the breast’ and go into a draw to win a prize,” invited Judi.

For more information about DACC call by the stand at the Harbourside Markets on Sunday October 2 or phone 0411 084 917 or email coffscoast@dragonsabreast.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI