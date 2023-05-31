Brierfield Hall celebrates 100 years in 2024 – call to community to plan the party

BRIERFIELD Hall is on the cusp of its centenary with an active committee working on a big celebration to take place in 2024.

“To commemorate 100 years of the (most recent version) of the Brierfield Hall, the Brierfield Hall Committee is seeking stories, photos and any memories of the hall for a community celebration in 2024,” committee spokesperson Jane Grebert told News Of The Area.

Over the years Brierfield Hall has been a hub of social life for the Brierfield/ Spicketts Creek area; hosting dances, birthdays, play groups, weddings, Christmas parties, performances, concerts, bowls, and more recently, book club and yoga.

“We want your stories and memories to compile an historic collection and to create an event that celebrates the hall in a worthy way.

“We’re planning an old school bush dance as the main event.”

The committee is now seeking volunteers to “be part of a working group to start collating stories and images and begin organising a celebration”.

Researching the history of the hall, the committee has found that according to H.J. Hobson in the Historical Society’s publication ‘Pioneering in the Bellinger Valley’, the first public hall in Brierfield was built in 1900 and was destroyed by fire about five years later.

Until another hall was built in 1911, the community’s social events were held in a local barn.

Unfortunately, this too burnt down in 1915.

It wasn’t until 1923 that construction began on another hall, which opened in 1924 and still stands today.

“We are looking to hear stories and memories from locals and from those who’ve travelled by the hall.

“Stories such as those I’ve personally heard from chatting with Uncle Martin Ballangarry, who told me about the Aboriginal women living at Bowraville, who, when their time was coming to have their baby, walked from their home to Bellingen Hospital for the birth.

“On their way they stopped at Brierfield Hall for rest and respite; an extraordinary story,” said Jane.

“Please contact us with your stories and photos and anything to do with Brierfield Hall that can be included in the centenary celebrations,” said Jane.

Brierfield Hall continues to be the hub for the local community.

Upcoming Brierfield Hall events in 2023 include the Winter Solstice celebration on Saturday 24 June.

“Hot soup, a roaring fire and music from 4pm until 8pm.

“We welcome any local music contributions to add to this event,” Jane said.

On Saturday 16 September Brierfield Hall hosts the Spring Dance, and on Saturday 9 December there’s the Christmas/Summer Solstice celebration.

“We are seeking hall committee volunteers more generally to help with the running of this important community space, especially someone with grant writing skills in order to get funding for repairs and future development of the building and its offering,” said Jane.

The hall is available for hire with lower rates for locals.

Email brierfieldhall@gmail.com to become a ‘Friend of Brierfield Hall’ and be on the email mailing list for updates.

Follow the hall on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BrierfieldHall/.

Upcoming at the hall is the Brierfield Fair in August, date to be confirmed.

The focus is community preparedness, resilience and disaster readiness.

There will be stalls, activities and demonstrations for the community.

More details will be published on the hall’s Facebook page.

By Andrea FERRARI