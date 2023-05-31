Bowraville’s Frank Partridge VC Military Museum welcomes volunteers of all abilities

ONE of the best known draw cards for visitors to the Nambucca Valley is the Frank Partridge VC Military Museum at Bowraville.

Their goal is to present displays, exhibitions, educational programs and publications that broaden understanding and appreciation of the sacrifices made by our service personnel and others in times of conflict.

With the high quality of exhibits, many visitors are surprised to find that the museum is fully managed and staffed by volunteers.

Those who volunteer at the museum are able to perform a range of roles that include customer service, curating for valuable artefacts and, perhaps the most popular, working on some of the machinery such as former military vehicles and heavy weaponry.

The museum also welcomes volunteers with disabilities and currently has two such members who have become an asset to the motivated team.

Jamie Goolmeeze of Urunga has been volunteering at the museum for three years.

“I have a few jobs here such as receiving gold coin donations from visitors and helping the blokes out the back working on old trucks each Wednesday and doing lawn maintenance,” Jamie told News Of The Area.

When asked what he liked most about the museum, Jamie said, “I am a military history buff, particularly first and second world wars, and I like to learn about those events in history and be around those who have served our country.”

Lachie Field from Nambucca Heads is also a volunteer at the museum and told News Of The Area, “I like doing cleaning jobs and working with the other volunteers, especially Blue Manning.”

Accompanying Lachie during his volunteer time is a Support Worker with Bluebird Support Services, Jess.

When asked about the positive effects of Lachie’s volunteer work, she responded, “Being around other people and using communication skills and learning from others with different life experiences seems to have been good for Lachie.”

Senior volunteer at the Museum, Blue Manning added, “Volunteering here has brought Lachie out of his shell and doing things that he would not do when he got here, such as negotiating a long set of stairs, he does now with ease.

“There is a bit of an age gap between Lachie, Jamie and most of the other volunteers and I reckon these two have benefited from volunteering alongside the older people.”

The Frank Partridge VC Military Museum is at 29 High Street, Bowraville and is open Monday to Friday 9:30 am to 3:30 pm and entry is by gold coin donation.

You can find out more about the museum by going to www.militarymuseum.org.au or telephoning (02) 65 647 056.

New volunteers are always welcome.

By Mick BIRTLES