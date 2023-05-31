THE MACKAY-MCKAY family reunion is making a comeback in 2024 after relatives and descendants have revived their interest in the extended family get-together.

A new board has been elected for the Mackay-McKay Family Reunion organisation, with Neville Devir appointed as Chairman along with members Janelle Mckay, Dave Day and Robert Mackay.

“Following a recent meeting at Bowraville Arts Council (formerly the Bowraville Theatre) of families associated with the Mackay-McKay Reunion, it was decided to reactivate this previously dormant organisation,” Neville said.

“The board was quickly made aware of funds held over from previous events from the sale of memorabilia and other promotional items from bygone eras,” Neville told News Of The Area.

“Since the Bowraville Folk Museum and Bowraville Arts Council have been great and much appreciated supporters of this organisation, it was decided to make donations of $2,000 to each to them.”

The Mackay-McKay Family Reunion organisation members are happy that these funds will “provide the impedance and encouragement for the benefit of the local families and the community at large”.

“Bowraville Arts Council is currently upgrading the theatre dressing rooms and curtain while the Museum has many ongoing worthwhile projects which require much needed funds.”

This presentation activity is a prelude to renewed interest within the Mackay-Mckay group families.

Fired up with enthusiasm to restore a world-wide Mackay-McKay family connection, the group has organised a general meeting for anyone interested at Macksville Showground Pavilion on Saturday 1 July at 11:00am.

Families have been requested to submit agenda items well in advance with the main focus to work towards and conduct a Mackay-McKay reunion over Easter 2024, which they hope will be “enormous”, according to the board.

“To date there has been great and encouraging interest from people all over Australia to attend the proposed reunion which will no doubt be a much-needed windfall for the local business communities for accommodation and other tourist attractions,” said Neville.

Anyone with direct or general inquiries or seeking further information, please contact the group.

Facebook: Mackay-McKay Family Reunion

Email: MackayMcKay.Reunion.org@gmail.com

Phone any of the following group members: Janelle – 0428 785 111, Dave – 0410 024 648, Robert (Bob) – 6564 7774 and Neville – 0448 296 837.

