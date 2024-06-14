Letter to the Editor: Looks like a working bee



DEAR News Of The Area,

THERE are so many residents that you talk to regarding the state of our highway, not the road but the roadside verges, centre islands and roundabouts.

They are an absolute disgrace and residents are embarrassed to show visitors around, let alone look at this untidy mess every day.

Apparently RMS are saying it’s not our job and our council are not putting their hand up, so it looks like we will have to organise a working bee ourselves or bring in a herd of goats like they did in Eastern Creek, Sydney to clear land.

We were known in Coffs Harbour for having the Big Banana.

Now our new title is the untidiest town on the NSW coast.

This is an actual fact.

Just look around, we keep our properties mown and if you have a block of land and don’t mow it you get a notification in the mail.

There are three simple rules in life:

If you don’t go after what you want you’ll never get it;

If you do not ask, the answer will always be no;

If you do not step forward, you will always be in the same place (unkempt Coffs).

Regards,

Phyllis TAYLOR,

Coffs Harbour.