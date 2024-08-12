Bright start to NRLW for local rugby league sensation Lilly-Ann White



PORT Stephens rugby league sensation Lilly-Ann White is relishing her education in the National Rugby League Womens (NRLW) competition.

The eighteen-year-old Newcastle Knights rookie has experienced mixed fortunes in two NRLW appearances for the reigning premiers during the past fortnight.

Head Coach Ben Jefferies blooded the Raymond Terrace Roosters junior product on the wing for the club’s recent clashes with Canberra and St George-Illawarra where she showed a maturity that far belied her years.

White scored a try on debut and carried the ball eight times for over 150 metres during the Knights’ 26-20 victory over the Raiders.

The emerging NSW Under 19s fullback also turned in a solid performance in Newcastle’s shock 18-10 loss to the revved up Dragons last Sunday at McDonald Jones Stadium.

White has gained valuable experience playing alongside superstar Jillaroos fullback Tamika Upton, classy half back Jesse Southwell and dual premiership-winning centre Shanice Parker.

With her turn of speed and tricky step, the former Hunter River High School student looks set to blossom into a top grade regular.

By Chris KARAS