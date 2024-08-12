Gropers’ Fab Five a credit to Nelson Bay and Hunter Suburban Rugby



THEY are resilient, lionhearted, reliable and widely respected and perform each game with little fanfare.

Every team has them, the dedicated bunch with top-class attitudes that fly under the radar and refuse to let their teammates down in a gripping contest.

Meet tireless warriors Ryan Marsall, Liam Keating, Sam Rocher, Dan Arnfield and John Lundie – the unsung heroes of Nelson Bay Gropers Rugby Club.

All five have played key roles this season in the Gropers’ quest for back-to-back premiership titles in the Hunter Suburban Rugby Mens competition.

“They epitomise the core values, team spirit and character of this club,” proud head coach Michael Wiringi told News Of The Area.

Quiet and unassuming off the field, flanker ‘Jimmy’ Marshall is a dynamic runner of the ball and rugged defender with a massive work rate.

He is still learning the art of rugby having cut his teeth in the rugby league ranks with the Raymond Terrace Roosters from Under 7s to Under 18s, playing mostly at fullback where he used his tremendous speed to great effect.

Marshall transitioned to rugby with the Medowie Marauders for three years before linking with the Nelson Bay club in 2022.

He continues to reside at Medowie where he works in the horse racing industry and enjoys motorbike racing in his spare time.

The industrious Keating has thrived as a hooker or flanker since joining the Gropers from Lake Macquarie Rugby Club.

Living at Beresfield he doesn’t mind the travel to and from training as he loves the family feel and camaraderie he gets from being a part of the much vaunted Nelson Bay squad.

Small in stature, Liam plays above his weight each game and delights in stopping much bigger opponents with textbook style tackling and using his tricky step and raw speed to weave through the opposition traffic – creating havoc for rival teams.

A pharmacist by trade, the popular Keating enjoys working with people and is a devoted clubman and accomplished singer and current lead vocalist for the Nelson Bay Gropers band the Minor Majors.

Local junior Rocher is a versatile utility forward and the “heart and soul” of Nelson Bay’s premiership-winning top grade squad.

He can play any position in the forwards but prefers flanker and remains one of the club’s most valuable stalwarts.

Sam played Junior Walla Rugby before joining the Nelson Bay club and transitioned smoothly from juniors to grade and was best forward and captain of the Premier Three team in 2022.

With 95 matches and a top grade premiership under his belt, Rocher is a great clubman who cares about his fellow players and relishes the role of club spokesperson at after game presentations.

The Anna Bay native is also a keen fisherman and one of the heroes of last year’s championship-winning outfit.

Arnfield has made a huge impact at outside centre this season after starting off as a hooker and flanker.

The local junior product from Salamander Bay is a trump card for the Gropers.

Dan’s powerful defence shuts down opposition raids and he has a sharp step and speed off the mark to gap rival teams and set up his outside backs.

Charismatic Dan always has a smile on his face and loves helping out where he can.

He started playing for Nelson Bay Juniors from Under 13s before transitioning to grade and forcing his way into the club’s top grade line up.

The teak-tough Lundie shines in the lock position and is a powerhouse in the air, contesting lineout balls and pilfering opposition lineouts.

He is a rugged defender and strong ball runner and never far from the action.

Lundie played ten seasons of rugby league for the Nelson Bay Marlins until the age of sixteen before transitioning to rugby with the Medowie Marauders.

The hard working number eight joined the Gropers in 2022 and quickly established himself in the top grade squad.

By Chris KARAS