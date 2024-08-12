Soldiers Point Lawn Bowls Championship



THE Final of the Club “Major Fours” Championship was held last week.

Firm favourites for the title were 1st Grade players Z. Miller, P. Russell, W. Shipley and G. Kelly (Skip).

The underdogs of P. Duffield, M. Jaeger, G. Carter and H.Rann were lower graded players who had some impressive wins leading to the Final.

The favourites raced to a 22 shots to 6 lead at the halfway mark, seemingly heading for a decisive win!

However, Rann’s ream had other ideas and won seven of the next nine ends to narrow the margin to six shots in sight of levelling the score.

But Kelly’s Team won the decisive 20th end to increase their lead and eventually won by five shots.

Congratulations go to the winners but Rann’s team put in a very creditable performance!

Free lawn bowls coaching is available at the Club.

Please contact Mark Watt on 49827173.

By Peter SMITH

