Emergency plan in place to restore and protect Shoal Bay foreshore



BEACHES across Port Stephens have been impacted by a week of wild weather which included large swells, high tides and strong winds.

Port Stephens Council Asset Section Manager John Maretich said that while much of the region’s open coast was damaged, Shoal Bay suffered some of the worst impacts.



“The formal pedestrian pathway has been damaged, and the informal sand dune pathway, which is a favourite of many local residents, has been washed away,” Mr Maretich said.

“The foreshore has been assessed and based on our current weather forecast, it’s been determined that Shoal Bay Road and nearby trees are not at immediate risk.

“Despite no pressing danger, the ongoing threat to the road from future erosion remains a serious concern for Council and the community,” added Mr Maretich.

Port Stephens Council is advocating to State Government agencies to secure funding for repairs.

“While authorities have been responsive, the damage has been classified as ‘natural erosion’ rather than a natural disaster.

“This means immediate repair funding is not available,” added Mr Maretich.

“Our Coastal Management Program, or CMP, which is currently with the Minister of Environment for certification, outlines a long-term solution for managing coastal erosion.

“Once it’s certified, we’ll be able to undertake assessments to determine if permanent coastal protection measures can be delivered, as outlined in the CMP for the Shoal Bay foreshore.

“In the meantime, we’re looking to start sand nourishment to help safeguard Shoal Bay Road until more permanent solutions can be delivered.

“We’re really pushing the State Government to fast-track the approval of our Coastal Management Program.”