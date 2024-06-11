Bulahdelah benefits from Community Building Partnership grants



THE Myall Lakes electorate will benefit from $297,906 in funding for a total of seventeen projects through the NSW Government’s 2023 Community Building Partnership Program.

Member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson said the State Government funding will deliver much-needed infrastructure to local organisations throughout the electorate.



“This grassroots funding will enable a range of projects to be started or completed, each one beneficial to their local communities,” Mrs Thompson said.

“Successful projects include essential computer upgrades for Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry, a custom fit-out vehicle for St John Ambulance Manning-Great Lakes and a steel frame shed for the construction of Bulahdelah Men’s Shed.”

Mrs Thompson congratulates all the organisations that were successful in their application.

“The Myall Lakes electorate is a fantastic community that helps those in need.

“I’m thrilled to have been able to deliver the good news to these organisations, knowing these projects will make a positive difference for community groups right across our beautiful region.

“I look forward to visiting them to see the progress of the works,” said Mrs Thompson.

The Bulahdelah district was particularly successful, gaining almost 30 percent of the overall grant funds available.

$54495 was granted to the Bulahdelah and District Men’s Shed, $13500 to Bulahdelah Preschool, $9998 to Delhuntie Park Youth Care and Lifestyle Services and $5000 to Myall Coast Radio.

“We would like to thank this program for the funding that will allow us to continue and expand our offerings,” said Cath Pickard, Secretary of Myall Coast Radio.

“It is much appreciated by Myall Coast Radio.”

Not-for-profit organisations that have a worthwhile infrastructure project are encouraged to apply in the next round.

For more information, visit http://www.nsw.gov.au/cbp.

By John SAHYOUN