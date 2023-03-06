Bulahdelah Central School teacher takes out State Award

CAREERS teacher at Bulahdelah Central School and Vice President Government Schools of the Careers Advisers Association of NSW & ACT Inc, Linda Drenkhahn has recently been in receipt of a prestigious award that recognises her commitment to Careers education.

She was awarded the Outstanding Professional Service Award at the NSW Professional Teachers Association Council Annual Awards at a ceremony in Sydney recently.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The Award recognises her commitment to career development and her long-term support of career advisors.

She was a bit taken back initially but expressed her thanks to the Careers Advisers Association of NSW & ACT Inc for the nomination and opportunity to be part of the Executive and how exciting it all was.

It was an interesting journey to become a Careers Teacher for Ms Drenkhahn, having served over time in Trundle, Broken Hill, Forster and currently for seven years at Bulahdelah Central.

“People don’t normally just come into the system as careers teachers,” Ms Drenkhahn told News Of The Area.

“My original training was primary and my first year out was 1990.

“I couldn’t get a job so I retrained with the department general secondary.

“In my second year there at Trundle the person who was doing the careers load moved on and the boss nominated me as the careers advisor.

“I went from there to Broken Hill high as a full time careers advisor and then to the Forster Senior campus for three years and I needed a change so I transferred to Bulahdelah Central.”

Ms Drenkhahn’s current role embraces many different tasks and enjoys giving students an opportunity to try things and opens up new possibilities for future employment with new initiatives being planned.

Many local businesses in hospitality and tourism have difficulty in attracting new staff and this presents an opportunity for youth to embark on life long careers in this field and receive valuable training in the school environment.

By John SAHYOUN