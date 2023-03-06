Are you towing your caravan safely?

WHETHER you own a caravan or want to buy one, attend a free workshop in March and learn about safe loading and towing.

Overloading a caravan or distributing weight incorrectly can lead to tragic accidents and affect your insurance cover.



MidCoast Council with the support of Transport for NSW will be sponsoring free workshops on safe caravan towing where you can get expert help.

These interactive two-hour workshops will provide information and demonstrations to support the safe loading and towing of caravans and trailers.

“It’s so important to know the rules about loading and weighing your caravan,” said Council’s Road Safety Officer, Chris Dimarco.

“These workshops will help you understand whether your vehicle is suitable for your caravan, the rules for putting bicycles on the back of the van, and the meaning of unusual terms like ‘GCM’.

“You’ll also be able to talk to the experts and ask questions.”

A free workshop will be held at Hawks Nest on Thursday 23 March at 1pm.

Spaces are limited and bookings are essential.

Register at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Services/Roads-and-bridges/Road-safety-programs.