Carnival feeling as BCS secondary students hit the pool Myall Coast Myall Coast News Photo Gallery by News Of The Area - Modern Media - March 7, 2023 Zarli Ray, Abbey Van Veen, Charlotte Hopkins. IN gloriously warm conditions, local students took to the pool for the annual Bulahdelah Central School secondary swimming carnival. Participation from both staff and students was excellent, with the continuous swim hotly contested and the noodle relay bringing out the competitive streak in all participants and spectators cheering from the poolside. There were several classic catches made and the belly flop competition provided entertainment for the crowd. The day ended with mixed relays and the staff again entered a team into the senior race. "Unfortunately, we weren't successful this year, but we will be back again next year to take the crown!" said BCS PDHPE teacher Ashlee Styles. "Special mention goes to Tatum Hodgson from the Science faculty for her enthusiastic participation in all events on the day." The newly inducted Sporting House Captains and Vice-Captains led their teams ably throughout the carnival, with Kenny the winning house of the day. "Well done to all students who participated in events, both competitive and novelty, on the day and congratulations to those who represented BCS at the Manning Zone Swimming Carnival," Ashlee said. "A massive thank you to all staff and students who assisted on the day – it was an enormous success!" Girls Age Champions 12 Years: Ayla Matheson 13 Years: Rachel Jenkins 14 Years: Kalli Bates 15 Years: Lilly Carter 16 Years: Charlotte Hopkin 17 Years: Maggie Cunich Boys Age Champions 12 Years: Kayne Foley-Tennant 13 Years: Logan Bailey 14 Years: Charlie Matheson 15 Years: Andrew Gorton 16 Years: Corey Cunningham 17 Years: Angus Shepherd Sporting House Leaders Bradman Captains: Zane Walker, Ruby Roberts Vice Captains: Frankie Roberts, Caily Aberhart Kenny Captains: Maggie Cunich, Angus Shepherd Vice Captains: Corey Cunningham, Breanna Foran Melba Captains: Reef Mirisch, Christi Scale Vice Captains: Joey Scale, Abbey Van-Veen Wentworth Captains: Arthur Whyman, Hannah Baillie-Angeles Vice Captains: Sebastian Sumner, Sophie-Lee Rankine Kenny House: Corey Cunningham (VC), Angus Shepherd (C), Maggie Cunich (C), Breanna Foran (VC). Wentworth House: Arthur Whyman (C), Sophie-Lee Rankine (VC), Sebastian Sumner (VC), Hannah Baillie-Angeles (C). Melba House: Reef Mirisch (C), Abbey Van Veen (VC), Joey Scale (VC). BCS boys dive into their events. The students of Wentworth House. Bradman House. Caily Aberhart (VC), Frankie Roberts (VC), Zane Walker (C). Tyeisha Cook, Jaymii Ray, Clare Tuffrey. Izabell Read, Caily Aberhart. Bradman House students enjoying the carnival. Charlotte Hopkin, 16 Year Champion. Rachel Jenkins, 13 Year Champion. Chace Myers (Year 7). Kayne Foley-Tennant, 12 Year Champion. Ayla Matheson, 12 Year Champion. Reef Mirisch (Year 12). Angus Shepherd, 17 Year Champion. Lachlan Murray (Year 7). Blake Matheson (Year 10). Zane Walker (Year 12). Scarlet Ray (Year 8). Jordan Brown (Year 7).