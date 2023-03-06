Carnival feeling as BCS secondary students hit the pool

IN gloriously warm conditions, local students took to the pool for the annual Bulahdelah Central School secondary swimming carnival.

Participation from both staff and students was excellent, with the continuous swim hotly contested and the noodle relay bringing out the competitive streak in all participants and spectators cheering from the poolside.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

There were several classic catches made and the belly flop competition provided entertainment for the crowd.

The day ended with mixed relays and the staff again entered a team into the senior race.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t successful this year, but we will be back again next year to take the crown!” said BCS PDHPE teacher Ashlee Styles.

“Special mention goes to Tatum Hodgson from the Science faculty for her enthusiastic participation in all events on the day.”

The newly inducted Sporting House Captains and Vice-Captains led their teams ably throughout the carnival, with Kenny the winning house of the day.

“Well done to all students who participated in events, both competitive and novelty, on the day and congratulations to those who represented BCS at the Manning Zone Swimming Carnival,” Ashlee said.

“A massive thank you to all staff and students who assisted on the day – it was an enormous success!”

Girls Age Champions

12 Years: Ayla Matheson

13 Years: Rachel Jenkins

14 Years: Kalli Bates

15 Years: Lilly Carter

16 Years: Charlotte Hopkin

17 Years: Maggie Cunich

Boys Age Champions

12 Years: Kayne Foley-Tennant

13 Years: Logan Bailey

14 Years: Charlie Matheson

15 Years: Andrew Gorton

16 Years: Corey Cunningham

17 Years: Angus Shepherd

Sporting House Leaders

Bradman

Captains: Zane Walker, Ruby Roberts

Vice Captains: Frankie Roberts, Caily Aberhart

Kenny

Captains: Maggie Cunich, Angus Shepherd

Vice Captains: Corey Cunningham, Breanna Foran

Melba

Captains: Reef Mirisch, Christi Scale

Vice Captains: Joey Scale, Abbey Van-Veen

Wentworth

Captains: Arthur Whyman, Hannah Baillie-Angeles

Vice Captains: Sebastian Sumner, Sophie-Lee Rankine