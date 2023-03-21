Bulahdelah Central School teachers highlight need for improved conditions

BULAHDELAH Central School (BCS) teachers have engaged with the wider community in the latest ongoing statewide campaign.

With a sea of red the teachers highlighted the deterioration of working conditions and the increased workloads that teachers now face.



The campaign’s message is “more than thanks” and this slogan was arrived at after extensive consultation with teachers across the state.

With additional financial pressures after ten consecutive interest rate rises, those public servants that are responsible for maintaining essential services such as teachers and health professionals during the recent pandemic are advocating for some compensation for their increased workloads and responsibilities.

Bulahdelah Central School Head Teacher Vanessa Shultz told News of the Area “I’m a teacher with 30 years plus experience and I have noticed a drastic change in workload.

“We have to differentiate now with every student.

“We’re all doing massive things with computers, technology and data collection and the documentation is just at least five times what we did ten years ago,” said Mrs Shultz.

Area NSW Teachers Federation organiser Mecurius Goldstein said last year’s resignation rates in the teaching service exceeded retirement rates.

“That has never happened in living memory,” Goldstein said.

“Across the state for many weeks teachers have walked out over the shortages and taken action to draw attention to the crisis so that the government and department will act to fully staff their schools so the students in their rural community can get the education that should be a given,” said Mr Goldstein.

The current government has imposed a salary cap since 2011 and the current NSW Labor opposition has indicated that this salary cap will be removed for all public sector employees should they win government.

In the face of the lack of available staff many classes have been left uncovered at Bulahdelah Central School in recent weeks.

More information about this campaign is available at www.morethanthanks.com.au.

By John SAHYOUN