Greg Mutton to launch new book at Tea Gardens Hotel

LOCAL author Greg Mutton will officially launch his new book, ‘Incident at Zyralin 4’, at the Dolphin Room in the Tea Gardens Hotel on Sunday 26 March at 4pm.

All are welcome to drop in and meet the author, as he releases the fifth book in his 12th Realm science fiction series, which is also a prequel to his original trilogy.



“My stories are written for enjoyment, and I want other people to enjoy them, too, so it’s nice to do this locally,” Mr Mutton told News Of The Area.

“Set in the 30th century, humanity has colonised the stars, and realised that they are not alone in the universe, nor the multiverse,” Mr Mutton describes the premise.

“Life is my inspiration, the characters are real, with real needs, and they have realistic interactions,” Mr Mutton said of his creations.

“I’ve had a lot of stories floating around in my head,” Mr Mutton said, although he did not start to write until he was in his 60s.

This is his first public book launch since self-publishing ‘Reunion’, the first book in the original trilogy, in 2019.

“There is a lot of talent in the local area, and the covers for four of my books were designed and illustrated by local artists,” Mr Mutton added.

Mr Mutton is an avid car restorer based at Bundabah for the past decade, with a background in electrical engineering, including work in the mining industry around the Hunter.

“There is a definite equality of the sexes in his characters,” said Debbie Mutton, Greg’s wife, marketing genie, and biggest supporter, “and some of the love scenes can get quite spicy.”

Mr Mutton also enjoys keeping true to his roots, telling NOTA, “The story has a bit of Australian folklore woven into it.”

Mr Mutton currently has ten books in various stages of development, and you can learn more about the series and upcoming books on his website gregmutton.com.

By Thomas O’KEEFE