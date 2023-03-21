Tributes flow after passing of Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead

STEPHEN Bromhead, member for the state electorate of Myall Lakes, sadly passed away on Thursday 16 March after a battle with mesothelioma.

The Hon. Stephen Bromhead served for the last twelve years in the Myall State electorate.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Mr Bromhead, who had been the Member for Myall Lakes since 2011, had earlier announced his retirement ahead of the forthcoming State election due to ill health.

During his time in the NSW Parliament he served as the Nationals Whip, Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Transport and Roads and the Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Housing.

He was the President of the NSW Parliamentary Lions Club and served on a number of parliamentary committees.

This was in addition to the many roles he held in previous public life as a nurse, police officer, local government councillor and solicitor to name but a few.

Many past and present staff as well as local dignitaries have expressed their best wishes at his passing.

MidCoast Council Mayor Claire Pontin expressed her condolences at the passing of Mr Stephen Bromhead MP.

Flags at Council’s Administration and Customer Service Centre, Yalawanyi Ganya, Taree were flown at half-mast last Friday as a mark of respect.

“Mr Bromhead was a strong advocate for the MidCoast community during his term and is responsible for the allocation of funds to many community projects and facilities in our region,” said Mayor Pontin.

The Deputy Premier of NSW the Hon. Paul Toole also expressed his deepest sympathies.

“Yesterday I lost a colleague and a mate – and the people of Myall Lakes lost one of their most passionate advocates,” said Mr Toole.

“Stephen Bromhead devoted a lifetime to serving his community; as a registered nurse and police officer, as a volunteer firefighter and in his almost twelve years as the Member for Myall Lakes.

“Especially, Mr Bromhead was passionate over many years to bring better services to his electorate.

“No one has fought harder to ensure the people of Myall Lakes get the health services they deserve and his death will be felt throughout the community.

“In Taree, where they’ll remember his fight to upgrade Manning Base Hospital.

“In Forster, where his legacy will be a public hospital, and in Old Bar, where we’re building a new ambulance station,” said Mr Toole.

In his last speech to parliament when it came time to say his goodbyes last year, rather than just listing his many achievements, he used it to say thank you for the privilege of being able to serve.

“It’s testament to the character of Brommy,” said Mr Toole.

“He set a shining example as someone who fought passionately for what mattered to his community and when that fight was won, went straight into battle on the next issue.”

By John SAHYOUN