Locally built 52’ catamaran ‘Emotion’ launches in Tea Gardens

EMOTIONS ran high on 14 March, as the 52’ catamaran ‘Emotion’ launched at Tea Gardens boat ramp.

The excitement could not be dimmed by the grey, wet morning, as fascinated locals witnessed the gorgeous, truck-mounted craft weaving around traffic dividers down Myall Way, police escorts keeping curious motorists safe.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Ninety minutes and a few tree branches later, Emotion was ready for launch.

Owners Anna and Rob Cave, originally from Melbourne, came to Tea Gardens seeking a Schionning GF520 design for their dreamboat.

“At Rob’s 50th birthday, we decided we needed another adventure – to sail around the world!” Ms Cave told the NOTA.

The Caves, a former chartered accountant and a former nurse, are no strangers to epic adventures, having previously ridden a motorbike from London to Melbourne, but they were not sailors when this dream was declared.

“We’ve spent the last decade learning to sail, with Rob racing 48ft catamarans from Melbourne to Devonport, and myself in the AWKR, plus charters around Australia, New Caledonia, Malaysia and Thailand,” continued Ms Cave.

“Emotion is a world first, with fully retractable motors that allow efficient sailing and safe beaching,” Rob Cave added.

The gleaming, sleek, and exquisite craft was named for the tumult of emotions that characterised its conception, design and construction.

The couple has lived on-site since 2019, with boat-builder Nigel Holt, from Australian Composite Catamarans, and local carpenter Graham Winn helping to fully realise their ambitious dream, with custom-made interiors, fittings and finishes.

Anxiety surrendered to relief as Emotion was safely craned into the water at 2:30pm, with the crowd of enthusiastic onlookers cheering as she floated perfectly and glided silently to the jetty.

With electric engines, 400 litres of freshwater, a Starlink hook-up and bedding for eight, the ecstatic couple began their new lives on Emotion.

Emotion will remain moored on the Myall River for several weeks, performing sea trials around the bay, stepping a 21.5m mast, eventually departing for a Melbourne homecoming, then the rest of the world.

Updates on Emotion and its crew to follow.

By Thomas O’KEEFE