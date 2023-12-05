Bulahdelah Golf Club Report





THE ladies enjoyed a “3-club-only” Stableford round before their Christmas party and presentation lunch on Wednesday November 29th.

The almost empty golf bag didn’t make a lot of difference, and T-L Smith was the winner with 31pts on a c/b from M.South and H.Aitken.

2023 Eclectic winners were:

Over 28 handicap pars and 2nd shots on the 6th/15th – M.South

Most gobblers and 1st shots on – B.Gordon

Best Stableford – B.Newton

Most birdies and best Stroke score – T-L.Smith

Jack Ireland putting competition – B.Gordon

Golf NSW Medal winners – T-L.Smith, B.Newton and M.South

It was great to have some “old girls” join us for the party, and the ladies will now have a break until Wednesday 31st January, 2024. Saturday golf will continue during December and January.

The Vets played a Stableford on Thursday November 30th, and the winner was D.Johnston with 42pts from visitor D.Johnston with 36pts on a c/b from P.Norman. G.Harvey won the NTP (6/15) as well as the 17th jackpot. Visitor D.Johnston got the 3/12 3rd shot. The Monthly Mug is next week and Christmas party on Thursday 14th.

The golfers enjoyed an immaculate course on Saturday December 2nd and the A grade winner was K.Hughes with 40pts from A.Gardiner with 36pts on a 4-way c/b! G.Willadsen was the B.Grade winner with 43pts from D.Bishop with 41pts. The ladies’ winner was T-L.Smith with 31pts from B.Gordon with 28pts on a c/b from A.Benson. NTPs were M.Bramble, J.Ware and T-L.Smith while the long drivers were J.Mackellar, Z.Watt, M.Barrow and A.Benson.

M.Barrow got the $36 jackpot with a great shot on 17th.

By Thora-Lou SMITH

