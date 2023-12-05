Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club News

29 NOVEMBER.

Estia Health Care have sponsored the Club’s bowling activities for this week.

Thirty-three players participated in bowling activities today with fine weather prevailing helped along with the very welcome sea breeze.

The morning game was decided by the Highest winning score and with a score of 20 Len Baker, Rob a Jones, and Leigh Hunt were the winners.

The afternoon game was won by Les Smith, Gareth Cuss and Bruce Murray.

The lowest winning margin decided the result and they had a margin of just 1.

The Garden Eatery voucher was won by Daryl Martin.

Thank you to the Garden Eatery for their support with this voucher.

2 Dec

The quarter-final of the Club Championship Minor Singles was played today with the promise of some good bowling from the participants.

The results were as follows;

Another dark horse emerged in the form of Gareth Cuss. He accounted for Tony Butler 25-14.

Rookie, Rodd Morrison will gain valuable experience from his encounter with Col Hands. He was defeated 25-8.

Ron Berczelly would be disappointed with his game against John Moore, although John was really “in the zone” and ran away with the match 25-10.

The remaining game was an “arm wrestle” with Wayne Duggan and Rick Islaub battling it out.

It was always anybody’s game but Wayne finally clinching a place in the semi-final 25-22.

3 Dec.

The semi-final of the Club Championship Minor Singles was played today with a stiff sea breeze blowing consistently across the immaculately prepared grass green.

I have been playing and watching bowls for some time now and the two matches proved to be right up there with the best.

I thought I could pick the two winners but was way off the mark.

In the first game Col Hands was opposed to Gareth Cuss.

Col opened a good margin on Gareth only to see Gareth come right back to level the scores.

It was a superb match with some great bowls played and a credit to both players.

It was almost an anti-climax when Col won the game 25-22.

Wayne Duggan continued on from his good form on Saturday in his encounter with evergreen John Moore.

John started strongly and was always in the match, but Wayne opened up a five-shot lead and held on with John valiantly trying to catch up.

John saved a must win end when he put the jack out of bounds forcing an extra end, but Wayne finally achieved the one shot he needed to win.

Wayne won 25-22.

Congratulations to all the semi-finalists for giving the gallery a feast of fine bowling.

The Club Minor Singles Champion will be decided next Sunday. It should be a great game.

In other news.

The much-awaited final of the Club Championship Triples will be played next Saturday commencing at 9.00am

The Cody Ross team will play the Greg Brown side.

The last day of bowling for this year is Wednesday 13th December.

By John SLATER