Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

TUESDAY 28th November: Many thanks to our Club Patron, Lyn Humphries for sponsoring Patrons Day. Lyn was appointed patron of TGWBC this year looking back on our Club records the last time we held a Paton’s Day was in 2009 when Aileen Balk was our Club Patron. Format for bowls was 3 games of 3 bowls Pairs 6 ends, teams randomly drawn. Two teams had wins in all three of their games, the winner then was decided on ends won, congratulations to Kathie Rimmer and Robyn Webster winning 14 ends and to the Runners Up Maureen Campbell and Sandra Leisemann who won 13 ends. Prior to play Judi Polak won the Spider.

Thursday 30th November: Social bowls played 3 games 2 bowls Triples all games 14 ends, Maryanne Cuss playing “swinger Lead”. A convincing win to Vicki McMillan, Jean Glover and Bette Saillard 19 v Precy Swaddling, Ingrid Luck and Lynne Green 10. The result of the game on the next rink is a prime example of “ never give up” or perhaps “anything can happen in a game of bowls”. The score on the 7th end Dorothy Thompson, Judi Polak and Dale Winter 15 v Vicki Harris, Dot Dallas and Pat Baker 2, just 7 ends left to bowl and guess what? Dale’s team never scored another point Pat’s added 13 points to their score, end result 15 all draw. Maryanne Cuss, Lorraine Murphy and Karen Green basically gave a lesson on how to bowl to Maryanne, Lynda Richards and Bev Dunn winning this game by 17 shots, the score 21 v 4. The winners on the day winning with the lowest margin were Vicki, Jean and Bette.

Coming events: Thursday 14th December Break Up Day/President v Secretary Day.

By Lynda RICHARDS