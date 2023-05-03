Bulahdelah local Sophie dances to help sick kids

SOPHIE Grills of Bulahdelah is dancing to make a difference for sick kids.

Having suffered from multiple health issues over her life she wishes to help others who and their families are under strain to meet their everyday needs and ongoing medical treatment.



Sophie is joining Ronald McDonald House Charities Greater Western Sydney to Dance for Sick Kids this year.

When a child is injured, or diagnosed with a serious illness, it affects the whole family.

Lives can be turned upside down, and it puts families under enormous pressure.

For many families, it can feel like it’s impossible to hold it together.

“I’ll be making a move every day for seven days to raise money that will help families stay in a home-away-from-home and access emotional and financial support,” said Sophie.

“From day one in the hospital and for as long as it takes, your help ensures that families don’t have to navigate the challenges of illness or injury alone.”

Sophie’s parents told News Of The Area, “Our daughter Sophie wants to give back by dancing for sick kids.

“They need us all to help keep their families together in what can be such a devastating time.

“With family close it helps tremendously, so if you can help us spread the word and get people to donate.”

The generosity of everyone will make sure that Ronald McDonald House Charities Greater Western Sydney can support even more families with a seriously ill or injured child when they need it most.

“We as a family just wanted to spread the word that Ronald McDonald House is having a fund-raising event called Dance for Sick Kids.

“As a family that has used them, they have done so much for us to keep us close to our daughter over the years for various treatments,” said Sophie’s parents.

You can support Sophie by making a donation at https://www.danceforsickkids.com/fundraisers/sophieg15049

By John SAHYOUN