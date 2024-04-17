Bulahdelah Men’s Shed one step closer to new facility



BULAHDELAH Men’s Shed has inched closer to their eventual goal of relocating to the Bulahdelah Golf Club.

In an exciting step forward, volunteers from the Men’s Shed and Golf Club gathered recently to witness the pouring of the slab at the golf course site.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

With space at a premium at their current site in Bulahdelah, the Men’s Shed has been raising funds over time to relocate to a more suitable site.

The Golf Club has allowed a 99-year lease so the Men’s Shed can rest assured they will have an ongoing home.

Central to the relocation has been the provision of funds to enable this from many sources.

“It’s actually a step-by-step process,” Bulahdelah Men’s Shed President David Flynn said.

“As you get enough funds you can do the next section of the project.

“We have been very active raising funds through grants, golf days and sponsorship.”

With the development application, earth works and the concrete slab now completed, members now look forward to the actual shed and fit out being completed.

“Hopefully over time we will get enough funds so we can do the next section of the project, which is the actual purchase of the shed,” said Mr Flynn.

The Bulahdelah Men’s Shed would like to thank their many generous sponsors for making this next phase happen.

By John SAHYOUN

