Bulahdelah students ask ‘Are you okay?’

CRAZY socks, towers of terror and yummy hotdogs were some of the activities put on by Bulahdelah Central School to celebrate RU OK? Day.

RU OK? is a national day of action dedicated to checking in with the people in your world and asking if they are OK.



The day reminds Australians that every day is the day to ‘ask are you OK?’ and start a meaningful conversation whenever they spot the signs that someone they care about might be struggling with life.

In recognition of the day, the whole school participated in fun activities, mini lessons and a hot dog lunch, encouraging us all to look out for one another.

The activities reminded us that every day is R U OK? Day and that one simple question can make a world of difference.

“We are doing all these activities to make sure we are all OK and to check up on everyone’s mental health and show our support for each other; no matter how tough things are there is always someone there to support you,” one Bulahdelah Central School Year 12 student said.

“It’s a matter of opening up a conversation and I’ve checked up on my best friends this morning.”

Teaching students how to conquer their fears, Delhuntie Youth Care ran a Tower of Terror session.

By John SAHYOUN