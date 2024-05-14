Bulahdelah volunteer groups receive funding boost



BULAHDELAH volunteer organisations have received much needed funds to provide for their communities in a recent funding round of the Australian Government’s 2023-24 Volunteer Grants.

Recipients included the Bulahdelah and District Men’s Shed ($2000), Bulahdelah and Districts Historical Society ($2000), Bulahdelah Tennis Club ($1000) and the Lions Club of Bulahdelah ($1000).



David Flynn, President of Bulahdelah Men’s Shed said, “The grant we received will pay for a twenty foot container on our new site at Bulahdelah Golf Club as a temporary measure until we finally relocate so we can store our equipment.

“We would like to thank our Federal Member (David Gillespie) for assisting us to gain these much needed funds.”

Bulahdelah Tennis Club committee member Margaret Schlenert said, “We have gained funds to purchase public announcement equipment so that the community can hear what is going on during our contests.”

Federal Member for Lyne Dr Gillespie congratulated the successful organisations and said the community organisations will put the grant funding to good use.

“The Volunteer Grants help community organisations to support the work of volunteers.

“They are drawn from all walks of life, and I thank them for their ongoing contributions.”

By John SAHYOUN