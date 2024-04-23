BUSINESS SHOWCASE: Excellence in aged care confirmed



IN their first audit since the Commonwealth Royal Commission into aged care, Linked to Life, a local and not-for-profit provider of Home Care Packages and Commonwealth Home Support Services, is justifiably proud to be certified as fully compliant in all 42 mandatory requirements of the eight Aged Care Quality Standards.

According to auditors during their visit in January 2024, “Clients of Linked to Life seem happy with their home care and, when they are happy, then we are also happy.”

Trevor Pigot, Chairperson of the Linked to Life Board of Management, said, “We are delighted to have our excellence officially confirmed.

“It is often thought that the Royal Commission into Aged Care was all about raising the standards in food and services in nursing homes,” said Trevor, “but it is also about ensuring high standards of care and support for aged people living at home.”

Linked to Life’s mission is to provide high quality personalised services for people to feel supported in their own homes and empowered in their own life choices.

A recipient of home care with Linked to Life, Debra H said, “The service works well for me.

“They help me to develop and understand my preferences and are always happy to listen and make adjustments if needed.”

Donna Kerr, Manager of Linked to Life, told NOTA, “Our volunteers and paid care team are highly valued, performing an essential role in the delivery of personalised care to our clients.

“For anyone thinking about a rewarding career in aged care, or maybe volunteering to support older persons at home, look no further than your employer of choice, Linked to Life.

“We provide training and support for our team in all aspects of their work, and a warm and inclusive work environment.

“For anyone looking for a career in aged care but have not gained the necessary qualifications, Linked to Life can facilitate an ‘earn while you learn’ program.

“You can gain essential skills and certification for a rewarding career in aged care and be paid along the way.”

Local care worker Kiralee said she loves working for Linked to Life “because they are small and offer personalised care to clients”.

“I love all the clients whom I get to work with regularly… Such a rewarding job!”

Honorary Secretary to the Board of Management for Linked to Life, Dr Max Brinsmead said, “We are also looking for volunteers to serve on the Board.

“An independent and adaptable Board of Management is essential to continue the delivery of high-quality care and to ensure compliance with the many quality and safety standards.

“This can also be a satisfying and rewarding experience.”

Further information is available on the website https://linkedtolife.org.au/ or phone 02 66517365

Interested persons are invited to contact the Manager of Linked to Life, Donna Kerr, on 6651 7365.