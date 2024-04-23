Letter to the Editor: Is the Council letting the community down?



DEAR News Of The Area,

IT is disappointing to say this, but our council is letting our community down.

The Mayor must take responsibility for the recalcitrant stance of our council toward the Jetty Foreshores development, and for council’s poor reputation generally.

In what can only be described as a bipartisan agreement, the State Labor Government, and Minister Stephen Kamper, have arrived at effectively the same position as our community as represented by our state member, who has been clear in his and his party’s position from the beginning.

And yet, our Mayor leads a council hell bent on preventing any revitalisation of our Jetty Foreshores to its full potential.

This is letting our city down.

The refined masterplan is extremely reasonable, despite what scaremongers and truth-twisters would have the community believe.

Reluctantly, I think this Mayor should just go.

I fully supported his candidacy as Mayor, even meeting him more than once before the last council elections to confirm in my own mind that he was a reasonable man with our community’s best interests at heart.

I do not expect to agree with every decision of council or that of the Mayor’s but this reactionary position on the Jetty Foreshores, which evades common sense, bipartisanship and is at odds with the community, is the nail in the coffin for me.

Regards,

Brett SPRAGUE,

Toormina.