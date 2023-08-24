Buskers Festival to return in October 2023

THE team at John Logan Entertainment have been burning the midnight oil to put everything in place for this year’s Buskers Festival.

This year’s event will be held from 5-7 October, in the second week of the school holidays.



The Festival will feature the ever popular Kids Day, to be held at Park Beach Reserve on October 5, as well as the Unreal Adult Comedy shows, on for the second year at Coffs Golf Club on October 6 and 7.

This year, the Moonee Beach Hotel has negotiated two exclusive busker shows while the performers will do an extended program in the city centre.

The Harbourside Markets will feature the buskers on Sunday, 7 October to round out the program with the show travelling south later that day.

In keeping with previous years, the buskers will be doing ‘side shows’ in other North Coast towns.

For more information go to www.coffsharbourbuskers.com