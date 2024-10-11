Bypass pedestrian bridge to span eight highway lanes



A NEW pedestrian bridge to cross the equivalent of eight lanes of highway in Coffs Harbour is starting to take shape.

The new bridge, on the northern approaches to the city, is part of the Coffs Harbour bypass project and will replace the existing Luke Bowen pedestrian bridge.



It, too, will carry the Luke Bowen name in honour of the local Korora School student.

A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the new bridge would accommodate four lanes for the Pacific Highway and two lanes each for two local roads being built to the east and west of the highway.

“This bridge will provide safe access for pedestrians and cyclists crossing the highway and will link directly with a new bus interchange being built just south of Kororo Public School,” the spokesperson said.

“It will be the first part of the bypass to be fully operational for its ultimate use, and is expected to open early next year.”

The only steel truss bridge being built for the bypass, it has been designed to look like a sculpture, with mesh panels providing safety and a view across all lanes of the highway.

To accommodate work on the approach spans, changed traffic arrangements will be in place from Friday 4 October to Sunday 20 October.

Work on the approach spans has started on the eastern and western sides of the highway, with the main span crossing the highway to be lifted into place toward the middle of next month.