C.ex Coffs Bowls Club

SINGLES semi-finals and finals have been played with Robyn Groundwater defeating Brenda Fane, Sue Wilson defeating Rosemary Williams in the semi-finals. The finals with Sue Wilson and Robyn Groundwater resulted in Sue having a win and being this year’s winner of the Consistency Singles (pictured) Thursday 9 th November: Ardis Ellsmore, Robyn Groundwater, Dot Heron d Jeanette Kutz(s), Brenda Fane 29-22; Angela Fryer, Jo Burgess, Rosemary Williams d Margaret Stocks, Laine Down, Jan Appleton 22-15. Tuesday 14th November: Angela Fryer, Jan Appleton d Margaret Stocks, Ardis Ellsmore 29-11; Laine Down, Joan Griffin d Joce Landrey, Dot Heron 28-6.

Thursday 16th November: Ardis Ellsmore, Shirley Willis d Laine Down, Di De La Cruz 19-6. Jan Appleton, Angela Fryer, Jeanette Kutz enjoyed a game of set singles with Angela scoring 9, Jan scoring 15 and Jeanette 19.

By Mary BUCKLEY