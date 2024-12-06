Camden Haven High girls undefeated in Summer 7s tournament



CAMDEN Haven High School’s rich vein of rugby league talent was on display at the NRL Summer 7s tournament at Port Macquarie on Thursday, 28 November.

The tournament, which served as the culmination of the 2024 secondary school rugby league season, featured 12 high schools from Forster to Kempsey.

CHHS fielded teams in the U16 Boys, U14 Boys and U14 Girls divisions.

Despite the competition not concluding with finals matches as initially planned, students still had ample opportunity to showcase their skills on the field.

A highlight from the tournament was the exemplary performance of the CHHS U14 Girls team, who maintained an undefeated record throughout.

“Our first match was probably one of the toughest games we’ll have today,” said team captain Kalani Bampton.

“MacKillop College from Port Macquarie is always our biggest challenge, however lucky for us we kept them in the middle and limited them to only one try.”

Kalani said the day’s heat made tournament conditions challenging, with just one player on the bench.

CHHS Deputy Principal Shayne Vonbun praised the girls for an exceptional year, and their dominance of the tournament.

“The Summer 7s tournament capped off an outstanding year for the U14 Girls,” he said.

“Today, the girls won all four of their games, scoring 15 tries while conceding only one try.

“Players like Nadia Bligh and Finlay Bell were instrumental in attacking the line, while Cailin George and Kalani Bampton’s strong defensive performances ensured the team’s success.”

Mr Vonbun noted the exceptional rugby league talent emerging throughout the school.

“Both the U14 Boys and U16 Boys teams were very competitive, with standout performances from players like Zeke Fahina, Sam Ashby, Beau Sanbrook and Bodhi Kennedy.”

