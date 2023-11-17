CanDo Cancer receives donation from Pink Silks Trust

A DONATION of $5,000 has been made by Pink Silks Trust (PST) to the local CanDo Cancer Trust.

This donation unites two local charity organisations that share a common mission: to provide vital support to those affected by cancer.



By working together they aim to amplify the impact of their efforts and extend their reach to even more patients in need.

“We are thrilled to be donating again to Coffs Coast and Clarence CanDo Cancer Trust in their determined efforts to make a difference in the lives of local cancer patients and their families,” Tanya Johnson OAM, Pink Silks Trust Chair and co-founder told News Of The Area.

“Together, we will strengthen our collective ability to alleviate the challenges faced by those affected by cancer and we look forward to a future with increased and hope.”

The CanDo Cancer Trust, well known for its unwavering commitment to alleviating the burdens faced by cancer patients, has been working tirelessly to provide financial assistance, emotional support and resources to individuals battling cancer.

Its committee expressed gratitude for the support.

“This donation from the Pink Silks Trust provides a significant step forward in our mission to assist local cancer patients in our region,” said Julie Jardine, Chairperson of the CanDo Cancer Trust.

“We are appreciative of the assistance.”

The Pink Silks Trust encourages the local community and businesses to join hands in this vital mission to support cancer patients.

These donations enable the local cancer trust to expand its services and enhance the assistance it provides to the community.

By Andrea FERRARI