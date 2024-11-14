Cars, coffee and toys for Christmas



THERE is a well known expression about “boys and their toys.”

But members of Cars and Coffee in the Bay are determined to do everything they can to ensure that everyone has toys this Christmas.



On Sunday 17 November, the owners of classic, vintage and muscle cars will band together at Port Stephens Autobarn to collect donations of unwrapped toys for the 2024 Susan Roskell Toy Drive.

From 9am, group members will display some of their beautifully maintained cars while those who come along with donations can enjoy coffee and a BBQ, plus a discount if they happen to purchase from Autobarn that day.

This is the second time that they have run this initiative as the experience was one of the highlights of 2023.

“Last year I spent much time researching charities in an effort to find one that supports local families and local kids,” coordinator David Campbell said.

“This is when I first met Todd Sheldon and [discovered] the Susan Roskell Toy and Gift Drive.

“The toy drive was one of the largest and most rewarding events we have held.

“Members brought a new toy or gift to be donated to the Susan Roskell Toy and Gift Drive. Its aim is to help disadvantaged children and families, particularly at Christmas.

“For myself, my wife and three sons, seeing the generosity of the Cars and Coffee group by filling the back of a ute with gifts was very special and uplifting for everyone involved in Cars and Coffee.”

David was inspired to found the group in November 2022 in response to what he saw as the unchanging crisis in men’s mental health.

“As a paramedic with over 34 years experience in the emergency services on two continents, I have seen and dealt with increasing numbers of mental health emergencies.

“Men in particular, due to traditional masculine ideals that emphasise self-reliance and emotional stoicism, are particularly susceptible to a decline in mental health with often nowhere to turn.

“Sadly, of the 3000 lives lots to suicide each year, 75 percent of those are men.

“Traditional methods do not seem to be changing these figures, so I thought let’s try something new.”

Todd Sheldon, who operates the Susan Roskell Toy and Gift Drive, says that the partnership with Cars and Coffee embodies everything that he is keen to support.

“Our organisation is all about being there for the local community.

“We partner with groups and organisations that operate in and for their local communities.”

The group, now running its ninth consecutive Christmas drive, is named after Todd’s inspirational mother, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2021.

“Our main focus has always been families affected by domestic violence and this will always be very important.

“This year, we will be broadening our support to include families affected by mental health [issues] and to provide support to families that have stepped up to take care of children in the event that mum and or dad are unable.”

“It is heartening to see that with every year, the support from the community and small businesses has grown, which enables us to support the ever-increasing number of families that are seeking support and assistance.”

By Lindsay HALL