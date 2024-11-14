Jupiter merges with KYDS for young people’s wellbeing



FOLLOWING a somewhat tumultuous year in which there were significant concerns about ongoing funding, Jupiter in Port Stephens has not only managed to carry on its vital services for youth in the region, it has now established a firm partnership that will make it easier to keep going.

Operations Manager for Jupiter Avril Saunders, announced the partnership on Tuesday, 5 November.



“After years of collaboration, we are officially merging with KYDS Youth Counselling, a leading organisation providing over 10,000 counselling services to young people each year,” she said.

“This merger strengthens our foundation, expands our capacity, and ensures we continue to provide vital mental health support to young people in our region.”

Jupiter was birthed in March 2019 as an initiative of the Caring for Our Port Stephens Youth (COPSY).

It provides a space for young people to receive counselling and support, without cost.

COPSY has provided oversight for Jupiter since its inception and will continue to have significant involvement as a sub-committee of the new managing organisation, KYDS Youth Counselling.

“One of our board members was involved in KYDS and they helped form a relationship from our early days,” Avril said.

“It has always been great to have advice and support from a group like that which had been operating a bit longer.”

As a non-profit, donation-based service, Jupiter has always operated close to the line in financial terms.

This became especially difficult earlier this year when they faced the prospect of being forced to withdraw services due to lack of funding.

While a generous donation enabled them to continue, the situation highlighted the difficulties faced by being a smaller, community-based service.

“With Jupiter now under the umbrella of KYDS there is just a lot more opportunity to access grants and funding that we have not had before.

“That means that we can focus more on what we can do for our youth, rather than worrying about whether we can afford it.”

By Lindsay HALL