Change the tune at the Jetty Theatre’s 2024 Season Program Launch



GET prepared for the big reveal of the Jetty Memorial Theatre’s 2024 Season!

The Season Launch on Friday 8 December will provide a sneak peek at the exciting line-up of shows carefully curated for the City of Coffs Harbour’s cultural and performing arts facility next year.



Local legend Kelly Mac will keep everyone laughing as MC, and there will be a special guest performance celebrating the essence of French music featuring highlights from Paris after Dark with award-winning Milko Foucault-Larche and Parisian born entertainer Corinne Andrew.

Theatregoers will enjoy a complimentary drink, the reveal of season shows and the guest performance, followed by refreshments in the foyer.

The box office will be open for new memberships, membership renewals, and ticket purchases, with pre-sale discounts on selected tickets.

“I’m excited to see what’s in store for 2024 at the Jetty Memorial Theatre’s season launch night, and I invite anyone who loves the performing arts to come along,” said the City’s Mayor, Cr Paul Amos.

“The Jetty Theatre is a place alive with comedy, drama, music and so much more. It was home to a program of 300 performances and screenings last year, and the 2024 program promises to once again deliver something for everyone with a diverse range of shows, screenings and performances on offer throughout the year.”

So come and celebrate the year ahead that will be packed full of community and creativity, enjoy some great entertainment, and get a 2024 Jetty Memorial Theatre Season Program hot off the press.

Tickets can be purchased now from the Jetty Memorial Theatre website at https://www.jettytheatre.com/2024-season-program-launch/.