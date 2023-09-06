Changed overnight traffic conditions across the Hunter

MOTORISTS are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from this week across the Hunter to carry out essential safety maintenance work.

Transport for NSW will carry out shot blasting work on the road surface at 19 separate sites, which is designed to increase road friction during wet weather conditions and ensure the ongoing safety of motorists.



Work will be carried out at the following Port Stephens locations.

○ Corner of and Adelaide Street, Raymond Terrace

○ Pacific Highway, at Hank Street intersection, Heatherbrae.

To minimise impact to motorists, work will be carried out from 7pm to 4.30am on one to two sites per night, and is expected to be complete by Saturday 16 September, weather permitting.

Sites with one lane in each direction will have single lane, alternating traffic flow arrangements, portal traffic lights and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h in place during work hours.

Sites with two lanes in each direction will have single lane closures, portal traffic lights and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h in place during work hours.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.